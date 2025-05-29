Understanding the Risks and Rewards of Investing in Quantum Corp Inc. (QMCO) Based on Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -74.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 247.76%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QMCO has fallen by 21.46%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.71%.

Quantum Corp experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $90.64 on 12/27/24 and the lowest value was $2.22 on 09/06/24.

52-week price history of QMCO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Quantum Corp’s current trading price is -84.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 529.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.22 and $90.64. The Quantum Corp’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 5.98 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.62 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Quantum Corp (QMCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 91.25M and boasts a workforce of 770 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.66, with a change in price of -39.94. Similarly, Quantum Corp recorded 1,627,929 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -74.07%.

QMCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Quantum Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 29.64%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.23%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.54% and 51.24%, respectively.