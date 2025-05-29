Uncovering the Potential of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Stock

Candel Therapeutics Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.60 on 12/11/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.79 on 11/15/24.

52-week price history of CADL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Candel Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -59.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.79 to $14.60. In the Healthcare sector, the Candel Therapeutics Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.28 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.97 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 297.62M and boasts a workforce of 38 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.93, with a change in price of -2.74. Similarly, Candel Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,138,265 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.57%.

Examining CADL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CADL stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

CADL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Candel Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is 34.99%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 82.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.48% and 72.19%, respectively.

CADL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -31.57% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 43.65%. The price of CADL fallen by 19.52% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.51%.