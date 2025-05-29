UHG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 1.41: What It Means for United Homes Group Inc’s Future

United Homes Group Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.80 on 06/13/24 and the lowest value was $1.60 on 05/08/25.

52-week price history of UHG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. United Homes Group Inc’s current trading price is -69.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.60 to $7.80. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the United Homes Group Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.21 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

United Homes Group Inc (UHG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 141.23M and boasts a workforce of 175 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.18, with a change in price of -1.82. Similarly, United Homes Group Inc recorded 156,328 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.03%.

Examining UHG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UHG stands at 1.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

UHG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for United Homes Group Inc over the last 50 days is 36.73%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 64.29%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.24% and 39.15%, respectively.

UHG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -43.03% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -60.10%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UHG has fallen by 17.56%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.52%.