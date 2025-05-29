UAMY’s Market Moves: 36.72% YTD Growth, 236.11% 6-Month gain, -27.98% in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 36.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 236.11%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UAMY has leaped by -27.98%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.63%.

United States Antimony Corp’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.86 on 04/24/25 and a low of $0.27 for the same time frame on 07/15/24.

52-week price history of UAMY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. United States Antimony Corp’s current trading price is -37.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 787.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.27 and $3.86. The United States Antimony Corp’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 2.76 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.58 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 68.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 285.37M and boasts a workforce of 62 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.19, with a change in price of +0.65. Similarly, United States Antimony Corp recorded 3,054,492 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.72%.

UAMY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UAMY stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

UAMY Stock Stochastic Average

United States Antimony Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 34.84%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 5.96%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.70% and 13.32%, respectively.