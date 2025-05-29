U.S. Bancorp: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

U.S. Bancorp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $53.98 on 11/27/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $35.18 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of USB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. U.S. Bancorp’s current trading price is -19.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.88%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $35.18 and $53.98. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 4.79 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.7 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

U.S. Bancorp (USB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.35B and boasts a workforce of 70263 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.04, with a change in price of -4.60. Similarly, U.S. Bancorp recorded 10,660,607 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.62%.

Examining USB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for USB stands at 1.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

USB Stock Stochastic Average

U.S. Bancorp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.02%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 69.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.37% and 68.04%, respectively.

USB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.88%. Over the last 30 days, the price of USB has fallen by 7.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.66%.