Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s Shares Reel: 12.05% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 41.87B Market Cap

The market performance of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $77.18 on 12/09/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $38.23 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of TCOM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -16.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.64%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $38.23 and $77.18. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.19 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.09 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.87B and boasts a workforce of 41073 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.24, with a change in price of -0.61. Similarly, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR recorded 3,921,319 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.94%.

Examining TCOM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TCOM stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

TCOM Stock Stochastic Average

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 79.61%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 62.73%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.85% and 45.32%, respectively.

TCOM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -6.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.71%. The price of TCOM fallen by 8.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.96%.