TNL Mediagene’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

TNL Mediagene’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of TNMG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. TNL Mediagene’s current trading price is -98.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 157.62%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.26 and $34.08. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.28 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

TNL Mediagene (TNMG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -65.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.66M and boasts a workforce of 529 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.7242, with a change in price of -7.2705. Similarly, TNL Mediagene recorded 2,700,468 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -91.68%.

Examining TNMG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TNMG stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

TNMG Stock Stochastic Average

TNL Mediagene’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 32.97%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 37.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.13% and 43.90%, respectively.

TNMG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -91.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -94.24%. The price of TNMG fallen by 103.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -27.53%.