TJX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TJX has leaped by -0.72%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.46%.

TJX Companies, Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $135.85 on 05/20/25 and the lowest value was $101.01 on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of TJX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. TJX Companies, Inc’s current trading price is -7.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$101.01 and $135.85. The TJX Companies, Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 4.34 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.06 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 140.92B and boasts a workforce of 364000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 123.94, with a change in price of +5.41. Similarly, TJX Companies, Inc recorded 5,456,126 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.48%.

TJX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TJX stands at 1.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.34.

TJX Stock Stochastic Average

TJX Companies, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 55.97%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.58% and 16.06%, respectively.