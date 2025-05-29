The Significance of Moving Averages in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp Inc. (PHIO) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 11.11% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.95%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PHIO has leaped by -6.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.29%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $9.79 on 01/13/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.97 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of PHIO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s current trading price is -79.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 107.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.97 and $9.79. The Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.19 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.59M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8500, with a change in price of +0.2000. Similarly, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp recorded 5,709,370 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.11%.

PHIO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PHIO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PHIO Stock Stochastic Average

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 47.69%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.89% and 19.39%, respectively.