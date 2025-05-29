The Role of News and Events in Cadence Design Systems, Inc Inc. (CDNS) Price Performance

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -5.84%. The price of CDNS increased 1.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.96%.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $328.99 on 06/20/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $221.56 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of CDNS Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Cadence Design Systems, Inc’s current trading price is -12.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.26%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $221.56 and $328.99. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 6.94 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.18 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 78.80B and boasts a workforce of 12700 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 281.48, with a change in price of -11.85. Similarly, Cadence Design Systems, Inc recorded 2,163,010 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.94%.

CDNS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDNS stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

CDNS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cadence Design Systems, Inc over the last 50 days is 65.85%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 11.03%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 64.34% and 78.76%, respectively.