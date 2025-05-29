The NPWR Tug-of-War: 2023’s Market Gains and Losses Analyzed

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -83.47% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -86.06%. The price of NPWR leaped by -3.31% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.06%.

In terms of market performance, NET Power Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.28 on 11/14/24, while the lowest value was $1.48 on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of NPWR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. NET Power Inc’s current trading price is -87.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.48 and $14.28. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.79 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.15 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NET Power Inc (NPWR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 383.37M and boasts a workforce of 68 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.0087, with a change in price of -8.8400. Similarly, NET Power Inc recorded 905,515 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.47%.

NPWR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NPWR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NPWR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NET Power Inc over the last 50 days is at 15.25%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 39.13%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.64% and 17.71%, respectively.