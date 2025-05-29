The INDI Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Indie Semiconductor Inc’s Fluctuating Performance

Indie Semiconductor Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.82 on 06/05/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.53 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of INDI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Indie Semiconductor Inc’s current trading price is -63.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.27%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.53 and $7.82. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.55 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.76 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 605.67M and boasts a workforce of 920 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.95, with a change in price of -1.20. Similarly, Indie Semiconductor Inc recorded 3,818,563 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.63%.

Examining INDI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INDI stands at 0.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

INDI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Indie Semiconductor Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.14%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.44%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.21% and 64.83%, respectively.

INDI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -29.63% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -38.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INDI has fallen by 41.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.10%.