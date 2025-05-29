SWKS’s 2023 Market Saga: Unraveling the Story of Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -21.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.97%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SWKS has fallen by 12.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $120.86 on 07/16/24 and a low of $47.93 for the same time frame on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of SWKS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s current trading price is -42.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$47.93 and $120.86. The Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 4.19 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.99 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (SWKS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.47B and boasts a workforce of 10100 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.19, with a change in price of -18.91. Similarly, Skyworks Solutions, Inc recorded 3,748,268 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.32%.

SWKS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWKS stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

SWKS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Skyworks Solutions, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.55%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 67.74%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.84% and 69.45%, respectively.