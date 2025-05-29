Sweetgreen Inc: Rising -70.08% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Sweetgreen Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $45.12 on 11/25/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $12.37 on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of SG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Sweetgreen Inc’s current trading price is -70.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.14%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $12.37 and $45.12. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.55 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.72 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.59B and boasts a workforce of 6407 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.85, with a change in price of -18.56. Similarly, Sweetgreen Inc recorded 4,270,296 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -57.89%.

Examining SG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SG stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

SG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sweetgreen Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.65%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.03%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.92% and 6.00%, respectively.

SG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -57.89%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -67.27%. The price of SG leaped by -29.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.12%.