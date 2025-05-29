Surf Air Mobility Inc Inc. (SRFM) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -48.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 9.56%. The price of SRFM increased 9.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.77%.

Surf Air Mobility Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.72 on 12/30/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.90 on 09/03/24.

52-week price history of SRFM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Surf Air Mobility Inc’s current trading price is -59.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 205.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.90 and $6.72. The Surf Air Mobility Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.2 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.03M and boasts a workforce of 703 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.46, with a change in price of -2.64. Similarly, Surf Air Mobility Inc recorded 268,024 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.98%.

SRFM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Surf Air Mobility Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 31.74%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 76.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.21% and 49.83%, respectively.