Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Spectral AI Inc’s current trading price is -47.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.34%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.82 and $3.25 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.74 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Spectral AI Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.25 on 12/30/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.82 on 09/25/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.77M and boasts a workforce of 78 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6229, with a change in price of -1.1300. Similarly, Spectral AI Inc recorded 528,211 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.93%.

MDAI Stock Stochastic Average

Spectral AI Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.67%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.67% and 92.62%, respectively.

MDAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -39.93%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 49.12%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MDAI has fallen by 30.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.00%.