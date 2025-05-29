Southern Company: Rising -6.60% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Southern Company’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $94.45 on 10/24/24, and the lowest price during that time was $76.64, recorded on 05/29/24.

52-week price history of SO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Southern Company’s current trading price is -6.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $76.64 and $94.45. Shares of the company, which operates in the Utilities sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.22 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 5.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Southern Company (SO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.96B and boasts a workforce of 28600 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.91, with a change in price of +5.90. Similarly, Southern Company recorded 5,073,783 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.17%.

SO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SO stands at 2.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.90.

SO Stock Stochastic Average

Southern Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 48.58%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.15% and 67.22%, respectively.

SO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.09%. The price of SO decreased -2.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.87%.