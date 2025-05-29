Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Silexion Therapeutics Corp’s current trading price is -99.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.57 and $122.02 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 10.94 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.1 million over the last three months.

Silexion Therapeutics Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.02M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1467, with a change in price of -1.0774. Similarly, Silexion Therapeutics Corp recorded 9,520,493 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLXN stands at 1.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.29.

SLXN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Silexion Therapeutics Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 37.54%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.02%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.75% and 60.21%, respectively.

SLXN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -54.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -66.61%. The price of SLXN increased 2.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.21%.