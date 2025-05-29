ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ServiceTitan Inc’s current trading price is -12.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.50%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $79.81 and $131.33. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.83 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.49 million over the last 3 months.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.45B and boasts a workforce of 3049 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 103.94, with a change in price of +12.45. Similarly, ServiceTitan Inc recorded 403,175 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.10%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TTAN stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

TTAN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ServiceTitan Inc over the last 50 days is 68.67%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 20.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.17% and 53.99%, respectively.

TTAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 12.10%. The price of TTAN leaped by -3.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.99%.