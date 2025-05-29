Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Sea Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -2.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 199.85%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $55.00 and $169.28. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 4.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.52 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Sea Ltd ADR had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $169.28 on 05/27/25, while the lowest value was $55.00 on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 90.13B and boasts a workforce of 80700 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 129.06, with a change in price of +58.82. Similarly, Sea Ltd ADR recorded 4,820,729 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +55.44%.

How SE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SE stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

SE Stock Stochastic Average

Sea Ltd ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 93.75%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.13%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.43% and 92.66%, respectively.

SE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 55.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 41.77%. The price of SE fallen by 26.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.55%.