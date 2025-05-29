Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s current trading price is 0.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.92 and $8.91. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.82 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.09 million over the last 3 months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.91 on 05/28/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.92 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.62B and boasts a workforce of 29 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.03, with a change in price of +3.34. Similarly, Sandstorm Gold Ltd recorded 5,356,463 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +59.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SAND stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

SAND Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 99.12%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.16%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 89.91% and 84.31% respectively.

SAND Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 59.86%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 53.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SAND has fallen by 4.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.94%.