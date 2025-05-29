Sana Biotechnology Inc’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of Sana Biotechnology Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $8.28 on 06/03/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.26, recorded on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of SANA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sana Biotechnology Inc’s current trading price is -72.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.26 and $8.28. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.24 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 507.50M and boasts a workforce of 194 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.38, with a change in price of +0.62. Similarly, Sana Biotechnology Inc recorded 6,109,408 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.04%.

SANA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SANA stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

SANA Stock Stochastic Average

Sana Biotechnology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 62.26%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.86%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.59% and 69.64%, respectively.

SANA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 38.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.26%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SANA has fallen by 27.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.66%.