ROMA’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 283.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 352.14%. The price of ROMA fallen by 157.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 44.44%.

The stock market performance of Roma Green Finance Ltd has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.94 on 05/28/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.40, recorded on 06/10/24.

52-week price history of ROMA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Roma Green Finance Ltd’s current trading price is 1.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 647.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.40 and $2.94. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.9 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 76280.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Roma Green Finance Ltd (ROMA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 398.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.77M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.03, with a change in price of +2.21. Similarly, Roma Green Finance Ltd recorded 70,972 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +283.33%.

ROMA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROMA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ROMA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Roma Green Finance Ltd over the past 50 days is 93.44%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 91.88%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 88.31% and 82.39%, respectively, over the past 20 days.