logo

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

CROX

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Roivant Sciences Ltd’s current trading price is -18.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.65%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.73 and $13.06. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.3 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.61 million over the last 3 months.

Roivant Sciences Ltd experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.06 on 09/09/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.73 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.58B and boasts a workforce of 908 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.72, with a change in price of -1.21. Similarly, Roivant Sciences Ltd recorded 5,706,187 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROIV stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ROIV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Roivant Sciences Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 62.17%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 14.29% and 20.63% respectively.

ROIV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ROIV has leaped by -5.09%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.80%.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.