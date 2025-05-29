Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Roivant Sciences Ltd’s current trading price is -18.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.65%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.73 and $13.06. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.3 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.61 million over the last 3 months.

Roivant Sciences Ltd experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.06 on 09/09/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $8.73 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.58B and boasts a workforce of 908 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.72, with a change in price of -1.21. Similarly, Roivant Sciences Ltd recorded 5,706,187 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROIV stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ROIV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Roivant Sciences Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 62.17%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 14.29% and 20.63% respectively.

ROIV Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ROIV has leaped by -5.09%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.80%.