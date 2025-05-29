Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in LESL Stock

In terms of market performance, Leslies Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.01 on 06/03/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.51 on 04/15/25.

52-week price history of LESL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Leslies Inc’s current trading price is -86.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.71%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.51 and $6.01. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.1 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.19 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Leslies Inc (LESL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 153.31M and boasts a workforce of 3850 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1966, with a change in price of -1.4032. Similarly, Leslies Inc recorded 5,362,628 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.92%.

LESL Stock Stochastic Average

Leslies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 70.31%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.02%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.20% and 78.87%, respectively.

LESL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -62.92% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -71.19%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LESL has fallen by 31.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.12%.