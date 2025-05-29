Relmada Therapeutics Inc: Analyzing RLMD Stock Trends

In terms of market performance, Relmada Therapeutics Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.47 on 07/11/24, while the lowest value was $0.24 on 03/03/25.

52-week price history of RLMD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -83.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 201.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.24 and $4.47. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.81 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 168.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.06M and boasts a workforce of 17 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3623, with a change in price of +0.2000. Similarly, Relmada Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,638,504 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.46%.

RLMD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RLMD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RLMD Stock Stochastic Average

Relmada Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 93.18%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.74%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.64% and 82.80%, respectively.

RLMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 39.40% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -73.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RLMD has fallen by 103.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.42%.