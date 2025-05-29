RAY Stock Update: Raytech Holding Ltd’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Raytech Holding Ltd’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.64 on 07/05/24 and a low of $0.86 for the same time frame on 03/07/25.

52-week price history of RAY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Raytech Holding Ltd’s current trading price is -40.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 219.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.86 to $4.64. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Raytech Holding Ltd’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.64 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 152.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.43M and boasts a workforce of 6 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.58, with a change in price of +1.45. Similarly, Raytech Holding Ltd recorded 2,246,280 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +111.54%.

Examining RAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RAY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RAY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Raytech Holding Ltd over the last 50 days is 89.86%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.45% and 72.89%, respectively.

RAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 111.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 77.42%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RAY has fallen by 14.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 51.93%.