QUAD’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Quad/Graphics Inc’s Stock Performance

Quad/Graphics Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $9.12 on 12/05/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $4.06 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of QUAD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Quad/Graphics Inc’s current trading price is -34.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $4.06 and $9.12. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 303.17M and boasts a workforce of 12200 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.95, with a change in price of -0.98. Similarly, Quad/Graphics Inc recorded 302,970 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.06%.

QUAD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QUAD stands at 6.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.69.

QUAD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Quad/Graphics Inc over the past 50 days is 91.98%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 91.98%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.31% and 55.14%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

QUAD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -14.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.78%. The price of QUAD fallen by 17.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.01%.