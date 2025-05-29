Plus Therapeutics Inc Inc. (PSTV) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -76.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -77.25%. The price of PSTV leaped by -67.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -14.02%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.67 on 06/05/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.24 on 03/04/25.

52-week price history of PSTV Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Plus Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -89.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.24 and $2.67. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.69 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 18.04 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.64M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9281, with a change in price of -0.8770. Similarly, Plus Therapeutics Inc recorded 11,040,209 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.26%.

PSTV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Plus Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is at 0.71%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 2.60%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 4.61% and 5.76%, respectively.