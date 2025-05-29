PLD’s Market Balancing Act: Weighing Gains and Losses in 2023

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.10% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.31%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PLD has fallen by 4.45%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.74%.

Prologis Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $132.57 on 09/10/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $85.35 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of PLD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Prologis Inc’s current trading price is -18.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.44%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $85.35 and $132.57. The shares of the Real Estate sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.58 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 5.33 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Prologis Inc (PLD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 102.58B and boasts a workforce of 2703 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 110.83, with a change in price of +2.22. Similarly, Prologis Inc recorded 4,743,622 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.10%.

PLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLD stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

PLD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Prologis Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 78.78%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 60.49%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.92% and 38.81%, respectively.