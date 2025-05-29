Photronics, Inc (PLAB) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Photronics, Inc’s current trading price is -46.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.93%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $16.46 and $31.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.21 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.67 million over the last three months.

Photronics, Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $31.60 on 12/11/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $16.46 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Photronics, Inc (PLAB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.08B and boasts a workforce of 1878 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.94, with a change in price of -6.62. Similarly, Photronics, Inc recorded 625,658 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.10%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLAB stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PLAB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Photronics, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.88%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.93%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.08% and 47.91%, respectively.

PLAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -28.10%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -30.69%. The price of PLAB decreased -8.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.08%.