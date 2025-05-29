Perspective Therapeutics Inc Inc. (CATX) Price Performance: How Political Factors Affect the Trends

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -19.12% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -14.00%. The price of CATX fallen by 5.31% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.83%.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $16.55 on 08/26/24, with the lowest value being $1.60 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of CATX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -84.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.25%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.60 and $16.55. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.91 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.77 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 191.51M and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.70, with a change in price of -0.61. Similarly, Perspective Therapeutics Inc recorded 801,035 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.12%.

CATX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CATX stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

CATX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Perspective Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 73.41%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 57.49%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.71% and 39.12%, respectively.