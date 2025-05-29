Paramount Global: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -7.32% from 52-Week Low

Paramount Global had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $13.05 on 06/03/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $9.54 on 06/18/24.

52-week price history of PARA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Paramount Global’s current trading price is -7.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.54 and $13.05. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 6.12 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 8.44 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Paramount Global (PARA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.59B and boasts a workforce of 22100 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.30, with a change in price of +1.63. Similarly, Paramount Global recorded 8,700,538 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.58%.

PARA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PARA stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.92.

PARA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Paramount Global over the last 50 days is at 97.59%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.57% and 88.79%, respectively.

PARA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 15.58% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 9.02%. The price of PARA fallen by 3.42% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.85%.