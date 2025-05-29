OUST’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Ouster Inc’s Performance

Ouster Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $16.88 on 07/16/24, with the lowest value being $5.84 on 09/06/24.

52-week price history of OUST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Ouster Inc’s current trading price is -29.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.84 and $16.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.28 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.34 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ouster Inc (OUST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 642.31M and boasts a workforce of 192 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.38, with a change in price of -0.28. Similarly, Ouster Inc recorded 1,369,381 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.29%.

OUST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OUST stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

OUST Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Ouster Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 98.07%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.80%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.28% and 74.87%, respectively.

OUST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 33.11%. The price of OUST fallen by 54.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.15%.