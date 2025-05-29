Organon & Co (OGN) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Organon & Co’s current trading price is -60.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.23%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.01 and $23.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.64 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.75 million over the last 3 months.

Organon & Co ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $23.10 on 08/26/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.01 on 05/14/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Organon & Co (OGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -40.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.38B and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.48, with a change in price of -5.77. Similarly, Organon & Co recorded 4,645,077 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OGN stands at 16.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 16.49.

OGN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Organon & Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 14.49%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 19.03% and 15.96% respectively.

OGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -38.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -38.55%. The price of OGN leaped by -28.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.45%.