Oragenics Inc: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Oragenics Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.52 on 08/13/24, with the lowest value being $0.16 on 05/28/25.

52-week price history of OGEN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Oragenics Inc’s current trading price is -94.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -14.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.16 and $2.52. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.19 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.36 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Oragenics Inc (OGEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.98M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2480, with a change in price of -0.2306. Similarly, Oragenics Inc recorded 3,227,388 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -62.44%.

OGEN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OGEN stands at 18.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OGEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Oragenics Inc over the last 50 days is at 8.88%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 14.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.55% and 48.04%, respectively.

OGEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -62.44% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -48.74%. Over the past 30 days, the price of OGEN has leaped by -27.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -31.34%.