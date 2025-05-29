Oracle Corp (ORCL Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Oracle Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $198.31 on 12/09/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $114.55 on 05/31/24.

52-week price history of ORCL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Oracle Corp’s current trading price is -17.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $114.55 to $198.31. In the Technology sector, the Oracle Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 8.05 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.10.43 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Oracle Corp (ORCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 459.47B and boasts a workforce of 159000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 155.47, with a change in price of -2.79. Similarly, Oracle Corp recorded 10,902,323 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.67%.

Examining ORCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORCL stands at 5.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.27.

ORCL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Oracle Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.97%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 88.75% and 81.34% respectively.

ORCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -14.85%. The price of ORCL fallen by 16.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.21%.