Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s current trading price is -75.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.37 and $1.53 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.45 million over the last three months.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.53 on 10/07/24 and the lowest value was $0.37 on 05/23/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.35M and boasts a workforce of 28 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6469, with a change in price of -0.5383. Similarly, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc recorded 875,783 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ONCY stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

ONCY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.76%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.93%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.99% and 14.21%, respectively.

ONCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -58.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -61.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ONCY has leaped by -34.12%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.61%.