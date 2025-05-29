Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s current trading price is -85.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 199.59%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.27 and $5.57. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 1.18 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 17.57 million over the last three months.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $5.57 on 06/12/24, with the lowest value being $0.27 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (OMEX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 90.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.35M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6327, with a change in price of +0.0892. Similarly, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc recorded 10,954,292 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.39%.

OMEX Stock Stochastic Average

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 29.62%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.64% and 3.04%, respectively.

OMEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 12.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 105.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OMEX has leaped by -38.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.67%.