MTN’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $129.85 to $199.45 – What’s Next for Investors?

The stock market performance of Vail Resorts Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $199.45 on 12/10/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $129.85, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of MTN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Vail Resorts Inc’s current trading price is -17.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $129.85 and $199.45. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.43 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.64 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.15B and boasts a workforce of 53000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 157.54, with a change in price of -22.81. Similarly, Vail Resorts Inc recorded 651,387 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.17%.

MTN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTN stands at 5.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.43.

MTN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vail Resorts Inc over the past 50 days is 76.19%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.11%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 76.76% and 73.68%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MTN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -12.17% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MTN has fallen by 16.96%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.19%.