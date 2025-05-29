MTNB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.43: What It Means for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s Future

The market performance of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.60 on 07/16/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.47 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of MTNB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -91.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.02%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.47 to $9.60. In the Healthcare sector, the Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.75460.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.32M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6133, with a change in price of +0.3400. Similarly, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc recorded 314,944 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +66.67%.

Examining MTNB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTNB stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

MTNB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is 74.27%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 68.28%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.95% and 65.66%, respectively.

MTNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 66.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 46.58%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MTNB has fallen by 35.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.83%.