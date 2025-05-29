MDCX’s 2023 Market Saga: Unraveling the Story of Gains and Losses

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 69.55%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 101.96%. The price of MDCX fallen by 0.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -45.90%.

The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $8.94 on 05/20/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.80 on 11/21/24.

52-week price history of MDCX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Medicus Pharma Ltd’s current trading price is -53.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 128.89%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.80 and $8.94. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.72 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.60M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.75, with a change in price of +1.66. Similarly, Medicus Pharma Ltd recorded 92,107 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +67.48%.

MDCX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MDCX stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

MDCX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Medicus Pharma Ltd over the last 50 days is 20.85%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 2.82%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 38.25% and 55.05%, respectively.