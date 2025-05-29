logo

Match Group Inc Inc. (MTCH) Price Performance: How to Use Technical Analysis to Make Trading Decisions

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MTCH has fallen by 1.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.81%.

Match Group Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $38.84 on 07/31/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $26.39 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of MTCH Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Match Group Inc’s current trading price is -21.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.73%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $26.39 and $38.84. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.52 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 5.41 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Match Group Inc (MTCH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.49B and boasts a workforce of 2510 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.36, with a change in price of -2.17. Similarly, Match Group Inc recorded 5,059,389 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.63%.

MTCH Stock Stochastic Average

Match Group Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 70.52%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.34%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.27% and 66.11%, respectively.

