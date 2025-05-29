Maplebear Inc (CART) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Maplebear Inc’s current trading price is -12.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $29.84 and $53.44. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.34 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.45 million observed over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Maplebear Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $53.44 on 02/19/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $29.84, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Maplebear Inc (CART) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.26B and boasts a workforce of 3265 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.76, with a change in price of +5.60. Similarly, Maplebear Inc recorded 4,467,424 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.52%.

How CART’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CART stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CART Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Maplebear Inc over the past 50 days is 94.59%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.49%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.49% and 92.40%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CART Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 13.52% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 8.72%. The price of CART fallen by 17.79% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.19%.