Lightwave Logic Inc Inc. (LWLG) Price Performance: How to Use Technical Analysis to Make Trading Decisions

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -51.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -64.50%. The price of LWLG fallen by 16.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.17%.

The market performance of Lightwave Logic Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $4.23 on 10/18/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.79, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of LWLG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Lightwave Logic Inc’s current trading price is -76.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.79 and $4.23. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.7 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.82 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 126.29M and boasts a workforce of 31 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3270, with a change in price of -1.0900. Similarly, Lightwave Logic Inc recorded 789,160 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.90%.

LWLG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LWLG stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

LWLG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lightwave Logic Inc over the last 50 days is at 29.32%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 26.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 31.28% and 33.29%, respectively.