LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. LanzaTech Global Inc’s current trading price is -92.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.37%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.14 and $3.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.78 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.43 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, LanzaTech Global Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.26 on 05/30/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.14 on 04/04/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 59.92M and boasts a workforce of 384 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6300, with a change in price of -1.1117. Similarly, LanzaTech Global Inc recorded 2,094,293 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.15%.

LNZA Stock Stochastic Average

LanzaTech Global Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 31.75%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 84.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.46% and 19.92%, respectively.

LNZA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -81.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -77.34%. The price of LNZA fallen by 24.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.63%.