Jupiter Neurosciences Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 27.15M Market Cap

52-week price history of JUNS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Jupiter Neurosciences Inc’s current trading price is -95.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.51 and $19.51. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.1 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.15M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5448, with a change in price of -9.8800. Similarly, Jupiter Neurosciences Inc recorded 450,059 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -92.34%.

JUNS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JUNS stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JUNS Stock Stochastic Average

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 93.94%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.31% and 49.63%, respectively.

JUNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -92.34% this year. The price of JUNS fallen by 22.39% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 46.38%.