Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Johnson Controls International plc’s current trading price is 0.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $64.31 and $101.05 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.43 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.79 million over the last three months.

Johnson Controls International plc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $101.05 on 05/28/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $64.31 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.79B and boasts a workforce of 94000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 83.72, with a change in price of +22.56. Similarly, Johnson Controls International plc recorded 4,684,865 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JCI stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

JCI Stock Stochastic Average

Johnson Controls International plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.97%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 98.95% and 97.97%, respectively.

JCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 28.58%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 20.84%. The price of JCI fallen by 25.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.93%.