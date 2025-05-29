James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. James River Group Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -31.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.00 and $8.99. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.78 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.34 million observed over the last three months.

James River Group Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.99 on 07/31/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.00 on 03/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 283.62M and boasts a workforce of 645 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.58, with a change in price of +1.31. Similarly, James River Group Holdings Ltd recorded 292,553 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.90%.

How JRVR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JRVR stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

JRVR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of James River Group Holdings Ltd over the past 50 days is 96.28%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.03%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.45% and 88.60%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

JRVR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 26.90%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 37.95%. The price of JRVR increased 39.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.66%.