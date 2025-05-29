Invesco Ltd (IVZ Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

In terms of market performance, Invesco Ltd had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $19.55 on 01/30/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $11.60 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of IVZ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Invesco Ltd’s current trading price is -25.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.60 to $19.55. In the Financial sector, the Invesco Ltd’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.52 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.5.93 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Invesco Ltd (IVZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.49B and boasts a workforce of 8508 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.88, with a change in price of -2.99. Similarly, Invesco Ltd recorded 5,266,981 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.11%.

Examining IVZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IVZ stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

IVZ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Invesco Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 62.55%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.87%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 42.99% and 41.23% respectively.

IVZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -17.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -18.04%. The price of IVZ fallen by 3.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.42%.